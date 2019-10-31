Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Life’s a circus for oldest clown in Australia

Alexia Austin
, alexia.austin@thechronicle.com.au
1st Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT 17 years of age, Robert Bruce climbed out of his bedroom window and ran away to join the circus.

Little did he know, but he had stumbled on a lifelong passion and now, at 81 years of age, he is one of Australia's oldest circus clowns.

"My dad was the director of a company and my brothers walked in his footsteps - but I just couldn't see myself punching the clock at 5pm every day. I wanted something more exciting," he said.

Mr Bruce will be in Toowoomba for the next three weeks, performing as part of Burtons Circus.

In his time as a performer, Mr Bruce has been a juggler and trapeze artist, before moving into clowning.

"I've done around 14,000 performances in my lifetime, all around the world - it's a thrill when you see the kids laughing," Mr Bruce said.

"It's a way of life an it's kept me young - I'm not ready for the couch yet."

Mr Bruce and the Burtons Circus troupe will be performing at Queens Park until November 17. For more information call 0435996386.

circus clown robert bruce
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High rise buildings take the wind from their sails

        premium_icon High rise buildings take the wind from their sails

        Council News BALLINA'S mayor says planned changes to rezoning on the riverfront won't turn the town into a "Gold Coast", but one local group is worried.

        REVEALED: How much punters spend at local pubs, clubs

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much punters spend at local pubs, clubs

        News Hotels and clubs rake in millions in profits from pokies

        $8.2m flood protection work 'well under way'

        premium_icon $8.2m flood protection work 'well under way'

        Council News "The levee alone will not keep floodwaters out of our CBD"

        Meet the most adorable new additions to the Macadamia Castle

        premium_icon Meet the most adorable new additions to the Macadamia Castle

        News 'Adorable creatures' will win over kids, big and small