LIFELINE: Lismore Lifeline have seen a big jump in the number of calls the organisation is receiving due to a combination of uncertainty and isolation brought on by COVID-19.
Lifeline answered more than 22,000 calls in one month

Alison Paterson
20th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
It is the service which you don't realise can make a massive difference until you reach out and make the call.

On Tuesday, Lifeline reported 22,4000 calls in January nationwide, the highest call numbers on record for that month.

Lifeline said they attributed the seven per cent jump in calls receiving around to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions more than the Christmas and holiday period and the uncertainty of the future.

Lifeline Lismore centre manager Niall Mulligan said he is really proud of the staff and volunteers.

"I want to give a shout out to our wonderful volunteers and staff because in 2020 they stepped up to the challenge and we answered over 24,000 calls in Lismore, around 4,000 extra calls making it our most productive year ever."

"Our belief is that suicide prevention is everybody's business in the community and we should actively look out for each and offer support to people we think may be struggling," he said.

"We also received some government funding which really helped".

The NSW Suicide Monitoring and Data Management System revealed that the number of lives lost to suicide in NSW fell by five per cent.

"It's wonderful news the fears we and the community had about the incidents of suicide have not been realised, but is important we work hard to ensure this decrease continues," he said.

"Lifeline offers training which equips people with the skills to intervene in situations where risk may be present."

Lifeline is predicting by a further seven per cent throughout February and March and calls on all Australians to put their mental health first this year.

Lifeline chairman John Brogdan said many Australians were suffering from 'COVID fatigue' and feeling more isolated and disconnected from family and social networks than ever.

"We don't know what the year ahead looks like," he said.

"But with continued economic uncertainty the next couple of months will no doubt be an anxious time with heightened stress for many businesses, households and individuals."

Lifeline tips

* Make short-term goals

* Actively manage your wellbeing

* Show compassion and kindness

If you or someone you know needs help, contact these numbers:

Telephone: 13 11 14 (24 hours)

Lifeline Text: 0477 13 11 14 (6pm - midnight)

Chat online: www.lifeline.org.au (7pm - midnight)

