Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.
A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.
News

Lifeguard’s warning after notorious Ballina bar takes a life

liana walker
13th Apr 2021 4:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services are warning boaties to take extra care when entering the Richmond river from Ballina after the conditions at the bar saw someone tragically lose their life on Tuesday morning.

Far North Coast lifeguard co-ordinator Scott McCartney said the river mouth was notorious for incidents due to the deceiving appearance of calm waters before exiting to the ocean.

“It’s quite dangerous because … from the inside it looks quite nice and smooth but just to the north of the mouth there’s big sand banks,” Mr McCartney said.

“So the waves will break quite a distance out which can cause a lot of issues.

“It does break inside the river mouth as well.”

A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.
A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.

He said incidents were fortunately not too common due to extensive warnings put out when there are swells in the area.

“But when we do (see incidents) it’s usually due to a rogue wave or a random set that just pops up and breaks on these banks, where they haven’t done anything wrong they just haven’t been able to see these sets coming through or these rogue waves,” Mr McCartney said.

“That’s what causes the issues.”

His reminder to boaties was to make sure they have safety basics down pat when entering the bar.

“Making sure you’re wearing life jackets and understand the conditions you’re going out in,” he said.

More Stories

ballina bar boating safety richmond river
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

        Premium Content Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

        News We asked readers what they thought should happen to the Lismore Lake area. And we got a lot of comments.

        Man charged twice over one alleged COVID breach, court hears

        Premium Content Man charged twice over one alleged COVID breach, court hears

        Crime The accused said he doesn’t know why he was charged

        Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        Premium Content Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        News The Australian Bureau of Statistics is currently recruiting to help deliver the...

        Alleged cop biter to be extradited from Queensland for trial

        Premium Content Alleged cop biter to be extradited from Queensland for trial

        News **WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT** A South Lismore man is accused of...