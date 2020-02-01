On Saturday, Health Consultant Lee Nagorcka launched a new 12-week fitness experiment to help people achieve far more than training and nutrition results.

At 8am in front of Missingham Park Amphitheatre, Mr Nagorcka hosted 30 people for a pre-launch work out to show them what they are in for when they commit to his new system, culminated from 15 years working in the industry.

As a former personal trainer, Mr Nagorcka said he has worked with 1000s of people with various goals surrounding health and fitness.

"Boundless is a 12-week fitness experiment, run over five group training sessions per week, or we have an online challenge for those who can't make the group training," Mr Nagorcka said.

"The focus will be through our three pillars of thinking better, training better, eating better.

"We will do this through mindfulness and habit building, training, healthy meal plans and recipes all of which will be delivered to you weekly through the "Boundless Media" channel to keep you on track."

Results will be measured at the beginning, middle and end of the experiment.

During 2020, Boundless aims to transform the lives of 250 people from the Northern Rivers.

"For us, the program will have succeeded if we receive feedback from the participants that we've had a positive impact on one or many aspects of their lives," he said.

The launch involved participants joining in a group workout involving two parts; a full body warm-up, mobility sequence followed by instruction on lower body, upper body and core based movements and a fun team challenge/ game where groups had to work together to complete the challenge.

"We are so happy with how the launch went today, we had a great turn out, some really positive feedback and a lot of interest."

Life that knows no bounds: The Boundless program is offered to a number of people, businesses, and communities.

Lisa Donohoe who has been training with Mr Nagorcka for almost two year said she had a great workout and is excited about boundless's 12 week challenge.

"He is just really motivational and works a lot of form and technique, so you are not going to do any injuries.

"It's a mixture of strength as well as mobility and you get to work at your pace.

Donoho said she always feels invigorated after working and is excited that boundless also encompasses a holistic wellbeing plan.

"It's not just about the work out, it's about living you best life."

"It looks at mindfulness, what you are saying to yourself and also looking at your nutrition."