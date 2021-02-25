Menu
Life-saving surgery delayed because of vaccine overdose

by Rachael Rosel
25th Feb 2021 11:33 AM
An elderly man injected with four times the recommended dose of COVID-19 vaccine has had heart surgery delayed because of the bungle.

Two residents from a Carseldine nursing home were injected with four times the recommended dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

It was reported that the overdose had led to one of the patients, an 88-year-old man, being hospitalised.

But the son of the man has confirmed that his father was actually already in hospital awaiting surgery.

The man was supposed to head into the operating room for a heart operation on an aortic valve on Wednesday but after being injected with the wrong dose that same day, the man's surgeon contacted the state's Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, who advised that the surgery should be delayed by 72 hours as a precaution.

Speaking on breakfast radio on Thursday, the son confirmed his father was feeling fine but was "annoyed" by the delay.

Despite the debacle, the family's sense of humour is still intact, with the son comforting his dad by saying at least he was covered for the next four pandemics.

A 94-year-old woman who was also injected with the wrong dose is reportedly showing no signs of adverse reactions either.

An investigation by Healthcare Australia is now underway to look into the training required by doctors before administering the vaccine.

It was revealed yesterday that the doctor who administered the vaccine had not been properly trained.

Originally published as Life-saving surgery delayed because of vaccine overdose

