Life of a 'Legend' on the golf course

LEADING golfer Brad Burns is aiming for his ninth win of the season at the $40,000 Australian Legends Tour Championship at Byron Bay this weekend.

The Sunshine Coast professional was the top prizemoney earner on the Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour and claimed the Order of Merit title last year.

He is on the Legends tour full-time and can play as many as 70 tournaments a year.

"I haven't seen my wife in a while, she nearly had to take a photo of me to remind her what I look like,” Burns said.

"I've just got back from nine weeks away, so she's going to bring the kids down here for the weekend, which will be nice.

"There are about 20 of us who play the full season and you can get a bit fatigued after a while.

"Lismore looked after us earlier in the week, the greenkeeper did a great job and I enjoyed playing there.”

A win at Byron Bay would put him in good stead leading into the $70,000 Sunshine Coast Masters at Twin Waters and Pelican Waters next week.

"There are a couple of us who can still win it and there isn't much in it with a few tournaments to go,” Burns said.

"This is my fourth time here and this is one that the boys love coming to.

"The greens are a bit quick and I'm sure it will be a test for all of us.”

Previous winners of the Byron Bay event include former British Open champion Ian Baker-Finch and Australian Masters champion Peter Senior.

Senior is not playing this year but Mike Harwood, Ossie Moore, David Merriman and defending champion Lucien Tinkler are all in the mix.

The pro-am part of the tournament continues today before the Legends only round tomorrow.