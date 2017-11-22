'Life is for living': Ballina students celebrate wellbeing

A WELLBEING Expo will be held at Ballina Coast High School on Thursday.

It is a day when all students will be excused from regular classes to celebrate good mental and physical health and to support those who need it.

This event celebrates being alive and caring for ourselves.

The day will feature Australia's number one teen motivational speaker Nathan Hulls and there will be many fun events, such as interactive workshops, musical performances, sporting activities and a powerful performance 'Mind Made Me' by Byron Youth Theatre.

There is a free sausage sizzle breakfast run by the Lions Club as well as muffins, smoothies and Thai food being sold by the SRC.

Guest presenters from Ballina Family Services Group (FSG) and Clear Minds will run sessions on making positive choices in the teenage years.

There will be many workshops for students to engage in such as yoga, circus skills, art therapy, music and sporting activities.

All proceeds from the day will go to local and international charities.

Kylie Pearce and Kirrily Myers, two teachers involved in the organisation of the day know the importance of positive mental health.

"We know that in Australia one in three teenagers will go through mental health challenges,” Ms Pearce said.

"This day is a chance for kids to recognise the services available in the community for them to access.”

Ms Myers agrees: "Ballina Coast High puts a high value on student wellbeing. There are so many challenges for kids. We want to remind them that 'life is for living!”

The day is supporting the national campaign to help all those with mental health issues. So, remember to come along this Thursday, and support the worldwide battle for a healthy mental state.