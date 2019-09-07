Life is a matter of guesswork for Lloyd Cole

TOURING: Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

TOURING: Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

GUESSWORK is the latest album by English musician Lloyd Cole.

Speaking from the USA, where he resides, Lloyd said the show will be a very simple one.

"This time my son is not coming, I'm bringing Neil Clarke who was guitar player in The Commotions," he announced.

"The show will be two sets, the first one is me on my own playing the songs maybe a little bit more relaxed, with more room for improvisation and talking, telling stories, and then the second set will be Neil and I, when you will finally hear Are You Ready to be Heartbroken and other songs.

"A couple of the songs on the new record are songs that are not going to be so easy on the acoustic guitar, so we will figure a way to play them."

Cole said Guesswork was mostly written in his attic in Massachusetts, and the album allowed him to work again with former bandmates Neil Clarke and Blair Cowan from The Commotions, the band he fronted between 1984 and 1989.

"We have never stopped working together for a long period of time," he said.

"But we never made a record together the three of us before, until now.

"I knew that to make a record again it would have to be me, alone, in a room, and I have not made a record like that since Antidepressants, and that album was so difficult to make I self-promised I would never make a record like that again, but I had this idea for a record and the music I wanted to make and I realised I had to be in the room, alone, again."

The artist said the initial idea of the album came from a conscious decision to make a new record.

"As soon as I was not longer exhausted from making Standards, I wondered what I wanted to do next, and I wondered if I might be able to make a record which might be able to sit next to the kind of music which I tend to listen to these days myself," Cole explained.

"So I was thinking - could I do something like The Idiots by Iggy Pop, or could I do something like Scott 3 or The Electrician by Scott Walker, and in recent years I was very impressed by David Bowie's final record."

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm.