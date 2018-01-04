Life hasn't been the same since beautiful husky went missing

Neither hide nor hair has been seen of Siberian husky Kaos since he went missing in Woodburn.

Neither hide nor hair has been seen of Siberian husky Kaos since he went missing in Woodburn. Contributed

CHRISTMAS hasn't quite been the same for the Cornelius family, since their beautiful husky dog Kaos has gone missing.

Despite our story two weeks after his disappearance, no sign of the Woodburn family pet has been seen.

Kaos the Siberian husky has been missing for a month. Contributed

It was early December when daughter Tabitha had let both her mother Bernadette's dogs Kaos and Aleu out for a brief time and tried calling them back.

"After about five minutes I called them both back and Aleu came straight away but Kaos didn't," she said.

"We thought he might have been chasing a bandicoot so we thought we would give him another five minutes.

"Usually he makes his way back up, but he didn't come so we started calling him again."

By this time Tabitha, her brother Daniel and mother realised something was wrong and spent the rest of the night and next morning searching for him.

Kaos has red/orange colouring known as sabian. Contributed

The family have put up posters and shared photos on social media of Kaos, a two and a half year old pure bred Siberian husky with bright, blue, white eyes and a dull orange/red coat. He was also wearing a blue collar with a little dog bone tag showing Bernadette's phone number.

"The hardest part is not knowing what has happened to him," Tabitha said.

"If he broke his ankle, or has died, or even if he was on private property and a farmer shot him, we understand, we would just like to know."

Kaos is microchipped so he can easily be taken to a vet to help him find his way home.

"Even if he ended up in Perth, they could track him back to us," Tabitha said.

If anyone knows anything about Kaos' disappearance they can contact Bernadette on 0421 456 101.