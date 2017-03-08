27°
News

Life experience a bonus for TAFE student

Alison Paterson
| 8th Mar 2017 8:39 AM
Lismore TAFE student Christine Cooper has been nominated for an Excellence Award for her studies in the Certificate II Skills for Work and
Lismore TAFE student Christine Cooper has been nominated for an Excellence Award for her studies in the Certificate II Skills for Work and Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SIXTY is the new 30 when you consider the stellar academic career of Christine Cooper.

At 60 years young, Ms Cooper is one of many outstanding students nominated for recognition at the Lismore TAFE Excellence Awards held at the Lismore Workers Club on Thursday, March 9.

Ms Cooper has been nominated for an Excellence Award for her studies in the Certificate II Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways.

A vocal advocate for continual learning, Ms Cooper said she always wanted to continue her studies but left school early to help out the family with her income.

"When I was 16 I had to leave school because my family needed the financial support, so I went off to do secretarial studies even though I always wanted to go on to years 11 and 12,” she said.

"I completed my Higher School Certificate in my thirties, then went on to do a Bachelor of Community Education in my forties, and here I am in my sixties graduating from a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, always learning”.

Ms Cooper said she enjoyed a fulfilling and vast work history spending much of her career in government, supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community health organisations.

Now she brings her years of insights and her most recent TAFE studies to a new role with the YWCA's Kids for Life program.

Ms Cooper highly recommends returning to study at any age, particularly for those over 50, to keep their minds active but also to stay connected with the community.

"I was the primary carer for my elderly parents for a few years and had some major surgery on my neck, during that time at home I realised that I needed a purpose, I needed to be out in the community making contact with people, learning and keeping my mind alert and busy,” she said.

Ms Cooper believes that aside from the reward of a fulfilling new career, her studies will stand her in good stead to enjoy her role of Nana to her three young grand-daughters.

"Everything that I have learned translates to everyday life,” she said.

"It has already helped me with my young grand-daughters, we are in the twenty-first century, the world has changed massively since I was a parent of young kids.”

Lismore Northern Star
Saving lives with eyes in the sky

Saving lives with eyes in the sky

GOVERNMENT says drones and helicopters are effective in reducing shark attacks.

Casino drug network 'king pin' faces court

The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Allegedly manufactured 1kg of the drug ice from a clandestine lab.

Fugitive had $500,000 of allegedly stolen cigarettes

court

He was wanted in two states before police caught up to him.

Fire can't take the memories made in their home

GUTTED: Ben Clark and Jessica Gall stand in front of their destroyed home, with dog Heidi, after a house fire at West Coraki.

Support couple by donating

Local Partners

How this dog helps kids learn to read

"EVEN in the short time I've had (the students) they've already upgraded their readers by three levels."

Get your dancing shoes on to help little Paige

COMMUNITY EFFORT: A benefit is being hosted for Paige Humphreys (centre) to travel overseas for life-saving treatment.

Lismore rocker, talented youth get behind critical cause

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

Kitty announces smashing comedy show

COMING SOON: Australian comedian, writer and actor Kitty Flanagan.

Tickets to her Lismore show went out for sale today

African-Australian women go on stage to shake off dark memories

DOCO: The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe film tells the story of four African refugees in Australia who join a theatre group.

The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe film

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

BROADWAY artist Belinda Wollaston will only offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney before going back to London

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!