Life-changing victory a precedent for 'cleft children'

HAPPY DAYS: Lucas Ranken is all smiles after finally getting his hearing aid after a two year wait.

A GRANDFATHER'S victory in a two-year battle to prove his grandson was eligible for disability support is bittersweet.

As Peter Woff watches Lucas Ranken, 5, hear and sound out something as simple as the word "truck", he wishes the boy born with a cleft mouth and palate had received his FM hearing device sooner.

Mr Woff explained the condition comes with a spate of ear, nose and throat issues and that Lucas' difficulty hearing had impeded his learning to the point he would repeat kindergarten.

On the other hand, Mr Woff is heartened and hopeful his young fighter will set a precedent for other children, particularly "cleft kids", not to take "no" for an answer when knocked back by the system.

After the Landsborough man shared his struggle with the Daily to secure early intervention funding from the department, he was told Lucas' case had been renewed and he was eligible for the hearing device.

Peter Woff has successfully fought for his grandson Lucas Ranken to be recognised under the Queensland Disability Services guidelines. Warren Lynam

Mr Woff explained the system allowed a teacher or speech pathologist to speak direct into the earpiece via a microphone.

"With this hearing system he can now learn better, he can speak better, so long-term as his body changes the need for that hopefully will go away," he said. "But if you can't hear anything, you can't learn anything."

He said they went via private health for ear, nose and throat treatments but anyone "in the system" could wait 12-18 months as their child was unable to learn.

"And that's why the early intervention program is there to help them," Mr Woff said.

Mr Woff said he had been told by a local department office he must prove his grandson had a permanent disability, but he countered early intervention could potentially prevent this.

Mr Woff's advocacy extends to families and cleft kids across Australia via Cleft Connect, a charity he founded with his daughter Jasmine.

He said about one in 800 people had a cleft palate and/or lip, but community and government awareness constantly proved difficult.

"If Disability Queensland were half aware of this they may have been different to us," he said.

A Disability Support Queensland spokeswoman said they had been working hard over a number of weeks to "find a solution that best suits this family's needs within the resources we have available".

"We will continue to work with them into the future," the spokeswoman said.

"While funding for early intervention for children is considered on a case-by-case basis - and is determined by an appropriately-qualified therapist or medical professional - eligibility for children who have a cleft lip and/or palate to access financial assistance has not changed."