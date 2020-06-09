'LIFE CHANGING': Nine months of working out pays off

LIFE CHANGING: Function Room client Neive Ireland said the nine months she has been attending fitness sessions with Sheay Wheeler have been: life-changing" for her physical and mental health. Photo Alison Paterson

EARLY on a sunny weekday morning, Neive Ireland is working out under the watchful eye of her personal trainer Sheay Wheeler.

Ireland, said the regular training sessions at the Function Room in Lismore have been "life changing".

"I've been doing workouts with Sheay for nine months and I really feel so much better physically and mentally," she said.

"I have been able to come off antidepressants thanks to my greatly improved fitness, Sheay is really good," she said.

"My aim coming here was to lose weight and build up muscle and core strength which I have done, I can't believe how much stronger I feel."

Ireland said as a second year nursing student at Southern Cross University she understands her career requires her to look after her own health so she can care for others.

"It's critical for me to look after my own fitness, so I'm also doing lots of back strengthening exercises as my dad suffers from this," she said.

"He and my sister also come to work out with Sheay."

Wheeler said the progress Ireland has made is impressive.

"Neive's stability and motor control have improved drastically and her fitness in leaps and bounds," he said.

Wheeler said it's been a "business as usual" for his business with demand remaining stable.

"The June 13 date means we can have more people at a distance in the space which is good," he said.

"Staying fit helps you keep positive and the Function Room will be going above and beyond government requirements and guidelines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our very special clients."

Last week NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced June 13 as the day "gymnasiums, studios, yoga classes, tattoo parlours, massage palaces and community sport" venues would be allowed to open again after a lengthy shutdown period.

Across the state health and fitness facilities have been shut since March 23 when the government introduced tough restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Describing the news as "exciting for those businesses" Mr Barilaro said there would still be limitations on the new relaxed rules.