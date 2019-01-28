Life-changing event prompted teen's career change

FROM GOURMET TO GUITAR: Lismore TAFE student Julian met Gordon Ramsey when he was considering a career as a chef but a change in circumstances had now seen him embrace musical studies.

A TALENTED guitarist who only took up the instrument 10 months ago has been awarded a place in a prestigious university course.

Julian, a 19-year-old Lismore TAFE graduate, said he was thrilled to have been awarded a place at Southern Cross University to commence in his Bachelor of Contemporary Music studies this year.

It's a big occasion for any young man, made all the more impressive as Julian lost his sight in February 2018.

A month later he took up the guitar, became addicted to making music and now has the finger callouses to prove it.

"I just fell in love with it,” he said.

"I've been practising constantly on three instruments, an electric guitar, an acoustic 12 string and an acoustic six-string.”

Julian said his biggest influences were Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Eric Clapton.

"I love Gilmore's Wish you were here and Is there anybody out there? and Clapton's Layla,” he said.

"I've been meeting up with other musicians and I'm interested in perhaps being a session musician or recording my own music.”

Julian said part of his determination to live his life on his own terms was defined when he was studying in the Certificate III in Business course at TAFE NSW Lismore.

"I decided I don't want to have to rely on other people,” he said.

"The TAFE course was a good bridging time as I was still trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life and I thought business studies are always transferable.”

Julian said music was long way from his original career choice of being a chef.

In 2018 the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped him meet Gordon Ramsay and Julian said it was a real turning point.

"I was able to ask Gordon about the challenges he had faced throughout his lengthy career and he gave me what I needed to push forward,” he said.

"Meeting Gordon was a big deal and I would never trade this experience.”

