Cheika’s rugby ruck and roll visit to region

WHEN he spoke about the challenges, the highs, the lows and joy of coaching the Wallabies, the man who was named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2015, held his audience in the palm of his hand as easily as he had held a ball when he was was a No. 8 player for Australia's U21 team.

On Thursday evening, Michael Cheika was the guest speaker for a rugby union dinner at the Wollongbar Tavern as at sell-out fund-raising night hosted by the Far North Coast defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville.

He not only helped raise dollars, he also raised spirits as he went straight to the heart of everyone there.

As guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal, Mr Cheika said being able to attend rugby at its very grass roots level was important.

The man who is known throughout the world of rugby as a no-compromise, no excuse and tough-but-fair coach, captivated the room as he spoke passionately and movingly about how critical it is to ensure all rugby players, coaches and supporters, no matter what level of the game they are involved, feel connected to this most wonderful of sports.

"We all do our best to win so we can become better players and people," he said.

"Rugby at it's grass-roots level is very important and I choose to connect when I can, to clubs like this."

Mr Cheika also took part in a spirtied Q&A session about past and future rugby matches.

An auction also saw some framed jerseys sold, with a signed and framed Wallabies jumper going for $3000 to one delighted fan.

The event raised more than $10,000 to go toward the construction of a rugby facility to be built on the new Wollongbar sports fields.

Club president Bill Johnston said he was thrilled Mr Cheika was able attend the fundraiser which included an audience comprising club officials, players, coaches, parents and supporters, Ballina Mayor David Wright and Kevin Hogan MP - who helped the club obtain a $500,000 grant - as well as some of the most passionate sports fans on the Northern Rivers.

He said the presence of Mr Cheika, along with former Brumbies five-eighth and Fox Sports presenter Rod Kafer, who was a terrific MC for the event, was inspiring and exciting for the guests who came from around the region and across the state.

"It's great for the club to have them both here," he said.

"For Cheika to be able to make time in his busy schedule is wonderful."

The club's media liaison Howard Atkinson, said the dynamic duo provided a marvellous nights' entertainment.

"It's been very good to have them here, for the game, its players and our people," he said.

One guest who had travelled 800km to attend was Mr Graham who was invited by his son David who coaches on the club's junior teams and is the UniLife sports officer at Southern Cross University.

Mr Graham said it was fantastic evening and well worth the trip.

Meanwhile, closer to home, James Dimond from East Ballina admitted he was a die-hard rugby fan and although he had no club affiliations, he was really happy to be there and here what Mr Cheika had to say.

The club hopes to raise $250,000 this season to go towards the proposed $1.25 million facility, which will be the new home of the Pioneers and other sporting clubs on the plateau.