'Licence to harm': What will happen to wood duck eggs?

A wood duck nest has been found in a 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head that was in the process of being chopped down.

A wood duck nest has been found in a 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head that was in the process of being chopped down. Marc Stapelberg

UNDER new laws, Ballina Shire Council is now allowed to remove wood duck eggs and continue the demise of the iconic fig tree at Lennox Head.

The question remains: What will council do with the wood duck eggs?

Last week, the 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head was in the process of being cut down when a nest hollow containing wood duck eggs was discovered.

The distressed parent birds were seen circling the tree and work was temporarily halted.

A WIRES Northern Rivers spokesman today revealed, under the new NSW Biodiversity Laws, Ballina Shire Council has now been granted a 'Licence to Harm', which gives staff permission to remove the duck eggs and continue work removing the rest of the tree.

This Licence to Harm allows three options:

1. Take eggs and get a wildlife care group to attempt to raise them

2. Relocate eggs into a surrogate nest where the parent ducks or other ducks may take over raising them

3. Euthanasia.

Earlier this week, Ballina Shire deputy mayor Keith Williams said all avenues to save the tree had now been exhausted, after his last minute efforts to protect a wood duck nest failed to gain support.

Cr Williams said he consulted with a number of his fellow councillors over the weekend, but he could not get support to delay the fig tree's removal, and he now expects the Castle Dr fig tree to be gone within the week.

The WIRES spokesman said the animal welfare group was extremely disappointed that the decision had been made to remove the duck eggs and urged the council to wait a few weeks to allow the ducklings to hatch.

"Council had agreed to leave coverage of branches over the hollow and there was talk of leaving the tree until after the ducklings has hatched,” WIRES said.

"WIRES NR were consulted about removing the eggs and advice given by their bird coordinator with 15 years experience, Melanie Barsony, that moving the eggs to another location would not work.

"Birds recognise their nest position, not the eggs and the parent birds will abandon the eggs if the nest site is destroyed.

"Raising ducks from eggs is very problematic as they imprint so readily. This is especially so with wood ducks, who nest in tree hollows.”

The spokesman further explained hatching wood duck eggs in an incubator would also prove difficult as the ducklings are hard wired to recognise the particular call of the parent birds, which they have heard in the days preceding hatching.

Ballina Shire Council has been contacted for comment.