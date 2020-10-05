Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man had his licence suspended after allegedly blowing three times over the legal limit in a RBT. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A man had his licence suspended after allegedly blowing three times over the legal limit in a RBT. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Licence suspended, man allegedly 3 times over the limit

Cathy Adams
5th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged and had his licence suspended after allegedly driving with more than triple the allowable blood alcohol level.

He was arrested and charged for High Range driving after he was pulled over by police at about 1:10am, on Monday September 28, on Border Street at Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police conducted a roadside test which indicated a positive reading and the man

was taken back to Byron Bay Police Station.

The Breath Analysis conducted with the man at the police station returned a reading of 0.163

grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

As the reading returned was High Range the male was issued with a suspension notice which suspended his driving privileges in NSW until the matter was determined by a court.

The male was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving with High Range PCA and is to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on the October 14.

byron bay northern rivers crime rbt
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Amazing bloke': Teen dies in Casino car crash

        Premium Content 'Amazing bloke': Teen dies in Casino car crash

        News A teenage boy who died after his car crashed into a tree in the state’s Northern Rivers region has been remembered as a “wonderful lad” who loved playing footy.

        Driver allegedly fled after hitting power pole at 120km/h

        Premium Content Driver allegedly fled after hitting power pole at 120km/h

        News POLICE allege the driver left an injured passenger in the car when he fled the...

        Man, 52, dies after being pinned under tractor

        Premium Content Man, 52, dies after being pinned under tractor

        News A BYSTANDER started CPR until emergency services arrived.

        Up to 60 people evacuated after gas leak

        Up to 60 people evacuated after gas leak

        News A gas leak has been reported at a service station