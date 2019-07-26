Menu
A FIFO worker has faced Ballina court for driving without a licence.
Crime

Licence confusion for FIFO worker at Ballina court

Graham Broadhead
by
26th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
MAGISTRATE Karen Stafford had some sympathy for a motorist who faced Ballina Local Court on a charge of driving a vehicle unlicensed.

The man's licence had been suspended due a previous traffic offence, but that suspension was over by the time he was pulled over by police.

But the solicitor for the fly-in-fly-out worker, who the court heard had literacy problems, said his client didn't understand he needed to reapply for his licence once the suspension was served.

The court was told he thought the licence would automatically be reinstated, and he didn't have to do anything.

He was given a reprieve on that charge, with Magistrate Stafford telling the court she saw too many of this type of charge laid because of the information Roads and Maritime Services gave drivers who had had their licences suspended.

She said she made a point of telling suspended drivers that they needed to reapply for their licence at the suspension completion date.

ballina local court fifo northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

