25°
News

Library to be a red light district

LISMORE Library will join iconic landmarks across the country Lighting it Red for Dyslexia tomorrow.
LISMORE Library will join iconic landmarks across the country Lighting it Red for Dyslexia tomorrow. Mia Armitage

LISMORE Library will join iconic landmarks across the country Lighting it Red for Dyslexia tomorrow.

Light ups include the State Library in Sydney, Brisbane Story Bridge, Old Parliament House Canberra, Tacking Point Lighthouse in Port Macquarie and Albury Entertainment Centre.

Light it Red for Dyslexia is a volunteer initiative to increase awareness for the 10% of Australians who struggle to learn to read, write and spell.

Lee Duncan from the Dyslexia Clarence and Northern Rivers group, said October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and this is the first time Lismore has joined cities nationwide to share an important message.

"It is significant that the Lismore Library is going to Light it Red, because we associate libraries with reading. But Lismore Library has fantastic resources for people with dyslexia- such as phonics readers for early learners, an extensive range of audio books, and a collection of recommended references on dyslexia.”

The colour red was chosen to represent the dreaded red pen often used to mark school work. By reclaiming the colour red, dyslexia support groups want to empower children and young people with dyslexia, and spread awareness among the wider community.

Ms Duncan said dyslexia is a neurological learning difference that runs in families and is unrelated to intelligence.

"Families in regional areas often struggle to access support as there are fewer professional services available for assessing and helping children with dyslexia.”

For further information : facebook.com/lightitred

fordyslexia

Topics:  dyslexia iconic landmarks lismore library northern rivers health

Lismore Northern Star
Psychologist reveals murder accused was 'anxious, depressed'

Psychologist reveals murder accused was 'anxious, depressed'

THE man accused of killing his father with a samurai sword suffered a "terrible abusive childhood" and used writing to "purge" his emotions, a court has heard.

Water cops put Marine Rescue through paces ahead of summer

Volunteers at the new Ballina Marine Rescue Tower.

Volunteers provide "world-class safety net on the water”

Mystery surrounds continued closure of Black Sombrero

EMPTY HEART: Once the vanguard of great food, drink and good times, Black Sombrero in Lismore which is presently closed due to the flood.

The doors are still closed, and it doesn't look promising

This weekend's markets list

A small wooden crate with vegetables from the farmers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from

Local Partners