Library to be a red light district

LISMORE Library will join iconic landmarks across the country Lighting it Red for Dyslexia tomorrow.

Light ups include the State Library in Sydney, Brisbane Story Bridge, Old Parliament House Canberra, Tacking Point Lighthouse in Port Macquarie and Albury Entertainment Centre.

Light it Red for Dyslexia is a volunteer initiative to increase awareness for the 10% of Australians who struggle to learn to read, write and spell.

Lee Duncan from the Dyslexia Clarence and Northern Rivers group, said October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and this is the first time Lismore has joined cities nationwide to share an important message.

"It is significant that the Lismore Library is going to Light it Red, because we associate libraries with reading. But Lismore Library has fantastic resources for people with dyslexia- such as phonics readers for early learners, an extensive range of audio books, and a collection of recommended references on dyslexia.”

The colour red was chosen to represent the dreaded red pen often used to mark school work. By reclaiming the colour red, dyslexia support groups want to empower children and young people with dyslexia, and spread awareness among the wider community.

Ms Duncan said dyslexia is a neurological learning difference that runs in families and is unrelated to intelligence.

"Families in regional areas often struggle to access support as there are fewer professional services available for assessing and helping children with dyslexia.”

For further information : facebook.com/lightitredfordyslexia

fordyslexia