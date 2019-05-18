Liberals say Griffith too close to call tonight

WITH record pre-poll votes Griffith is not likely to be decided tonight according to the Liberals.

LNP candidate for Griffith Olivia Roberts said nearly 1500 votes would decide Griffith.

"It is a very close election," Mrs Roberts said.

"Griffith has been close for a number of years. Every year we've reduced the margin so anything is possible and I remain quietly confident however it is a matter for the voters of Griffith to decide."

Mrs Roberts was out campaigning with Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker at Coorparoo State School this afternoon.

Senator Stoker said the election would also be close nationally with a great number of voters still undecided on the day.

"I think it is going to be tight even though there is a clear choice between the two parties. I think the electorate is fairly cynical and fairly frustrated and that means there are a lot of people who aren't making their mind up until today," she said.

"It is always tough for us in Griffith but given how aggressive many of Labor's proposed policies would be upon the people in this area, more than $200 billion worth of new taxes being applied to people that live in this area is a significant impost and given that I think there is a significant part of the community that is concerned enough to give Olivia a go."