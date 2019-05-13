ALP or PUP? Why parties are swapping signs, shirts

Liberal supporter in Dunkley caught out changing her T-shirt and handing out for the UAP.

Labor members setting up placards for the Greens, Liberals urging people to vote for Clive Palmer - this election campaign has had it all.

Both major parties have been caught helping minor parties in recent days, in what appears to be a desperate attempt to ensure their preferences go back to them.

The Herald Sun can reveal at least three instances of Labor volunteers brandishing Greens material at pre-poll booths, while at least four Liberal supporters have been manning the booths for Mr Palmer's United Australia Party.

Labor is adamant none of its volunteers who have been snapped holding Greens how-to-vote cards were actually handing them out to voters.

A Liberal supporter in the Melbourne seat of Dunkley.

A Labor supporter with a Greens placard.

A Labor spokesman said in one of the cases, the Labor supporter was holding cards for a Greens volunteer who went to the toilet.

But the Coalition can't give the same guarantee about the UAP.

In the critical Melbourne seat of Dunkley, an elderly woman was photographed in a blue Liberal T-shirt handing out for the Coalition, before returning later in the day in a UAP shirt to hand out for Mr Palmer's party.

Liberal cabinet minister Ken Wyatt was also snapped holding two yellow UAP signs last week, although he said he was merely picking them up at the end of the day.

In the Perth seat of Hasluck, a woman in a red Labor shirt was seen setting up a green placard calling on people to "Vote 1 Greens".

Labor volunteers were also snapped holding Greens how-to-vote cards in the Queensland seat of Forde and the Melbourne seat of Dunkley.

Preferences will decide a number of key marginal seats at the May 18 poll, with both Labor and the Coalition keen to make sure the parties they have preference deals with man their booths.

Liberal cabinet minister Ken Wyatt claimed he was picking these signs up at the end of the day.

A Labor member holding Greens how-to-vote cards in Brisbane.

PALMER TALKS UP PREFERENCE DEAL

Labor has a preference deal with the Greens, while the Coalition has struck an agreement with the UAP.

A Coalition campaign spokesman said Labor volunteers have been repeatedly handing out or setting up for the Greens at pre-poll booths in recent weeks.

"Bill Shorten should rule out returning to the toxic Labor-Greens alliance we saw the last time they were in government," the spokesman said.

A Labor spokesman said there was no evidence of Labor volunteers handing out or swapping shirts like the Liberals.

He said in one of its cases the Labor supporter was holding on to cards for a Greens volunteer while they went to the toilet, and in another the woman was helping them set up in the morning.

"Morrison and Palmer aren't just swapping preferences, they are swapping workers and swapping T-shirts," the Labor spokesman said.

She later changed her T-shirt and handing out flyers for the UAP.