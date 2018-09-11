Senator backs down on threat to name ‘bullies’

THE South Australian senator that threatened to name Liberal colleagues she said bullied and intimidated her has backed down after tasking Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deal with the allegations.

Last week, Liberal senator Lucy Gichuhi said she was prepared to use parliamentary priviledge to name Liberal MPs that allegedly bullied her during the leadership spill but has now revealed she is "not going to speak at this time".

Liberal Senator Lucy Gichuhi in Parliament on Tuesday. She appears to have backed down on her threat to name alleged bullies within the party. Picture: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Mr Morrison this week said any bullying complaints would be dealt with by Government Chief Whip Nola Merino, who is responsible for the welfare of Liberal MPs.

"We have a clear process for handling the welfare of our members,'' he said.

However, in a series of tweets this morning, Senator Gichuhi wrote: "Regarding bullying in my political career: Yesterday I had a discussion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Prime Minister has taken up the issue."

She followed that with: "We must live and work in a way that respects and enhances ALL freedoms of ALL Australians. Australia says NO to bullying and intimidation."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

A spokesman for Senator Gichuhi said she wants Mr Morrison to "have time to implement measures" to deal with the issues in parliament.

He said there was no indication on how long it will take but she has "left the onus on the PM".

It follows speculation that Senator Gichuhi would use parliamentary privilege to name MPs who bullied and intimidated her as early as Monday night.