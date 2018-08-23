Menu
Peter Dutton is facing questions over his business interests in two Brisbane childcare centres.
Politics

Liberal party turmoil will hurt regional Queensland says expert

Tobi Loftus
by
24th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
LEADERSHIP challenges within the Liberal party mean regional Queensland could lose its voice in government after the next election.

University of Southern Queensland political commentator Professor John Cole said polls showed the Liberal National coalition would lose the next election, and the past few days of chaos could make the loss worse.


"What this means for regional Queensland at the moment, no matter the leadership outcome, is the Coalition are looking like they are heading for a defeat at the next election," Mr Cole said.

"That means the National Party will be out of government and that's not good for regional Australia.

"They're the party that has the interests of the regions."

 

He said if the Coalition were booted from government, the region would lose strong ministerial voices in John McVeigh and David Littleproud.

"We have some good ministers from southern Queensland… and after the next election, these good ministers could be in opposition," he said.

"That's a pity because the main game must be infrastructure and regional development."

