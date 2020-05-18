Menu
Lexi Clissold was given a fridge by the Evans Head community and they made a rainbow cake for her 90th birthday..
News

Lexi’s fridge of community warmth

Susanna Freymark
18th May 2020 10:45 AM

STOIC, stubborn and unstoppable is how Darren Manser describes Lexi Clissold of Evans Head.

"Our wild haired trike rider that once rode a bike three times around Australia can now barely make it to the local supermarket," Mr Manser said.

On Mother's Day, Darren took some freshly baked scones to Lexi's place.

"I found her huddled over her bed in agony. She had been that way for three weeks," Darren said.

"And in the middle of that she had her 90th birthday. Not the best time to be old, alone and in pain at the moment. Especially without a fridge."

When Darren went to butter the scones for Lexi, he discovered that she didn't have a fridge.

"That broke a week ago and so she couldn't even put butter on the scones I just baked her. "

While Lexi was in Lismore Base Hospital, Darren put a post on Facebook asking for donations of a second-hand fridge for Lexi.

Lexi Crissold with her new fridge donated by the Evans Head community.
He got a lot more than a fridge.

Donations poured in and the community bought a brand new fridge at a reduced price from Harvey Norman.

"There was a tsunami of generosity," Darren said in response to his call-out.

"Everyone has been uplifted by helping Lexi, he said, "there's a yearning for humanity."

People have bought food and massage vouchers for Lexi.

"How simple is it to unite," Darren said.

Lexi is out of hospital and enjoying her new fridge and a rainbow birthday cake, the community made for her.

"She told me she's very excited to get better so she can open up her home based knitting shop uniting all the Evans knitters to donate goods to our local opp shops," Darren said.

Lismore Northern Star

