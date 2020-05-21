Letters to capture historic period in time

AUSTRALIA Post has joined with the National Australian Archives to launch ‘Dear Australia’, an initiative encouraging Australians to share handwritten letters of hope and inspiration with the nation about their COVID-19 experience, with all letters to be sent to a national letterbox.

Australians have until the 18th August to send in their contribution.

Selected letters will be shared on the Dear Australia website (auspost.com.au/dearaustralia) allowing people to reflect and connect with stories throughout the campaign, and eligible letters will be archived for posterity at The National Archives of Australia in Canberra.

Australia Post Executive General Manager, Community & Consumer, Nicole Sheffield, said that while 2020 had tested us in ways we could never have imagined just months ago, it had also highlighted the importance of authentic connection.

“Writing a letter is a very human way to connect with people, which is why we’re inviting individuals, schools, communities, and organisations to write a letter to the nation about their own unique experiences during the pandemic,” Ms Sheffield said.

“It can be a message of hope, a story of community spirit, a poem, song, artwork from your son or daughter, or part of a time capsule project for school. Whatever the reflection, this is a chance to share your story with the rest of Australia and preserve it for future generations.”

National Archives Director-General David Fricker said the letters would be a unique and valuable resource for current and future generations, providing first-hand accounts of Australian life in the pandemic.

“The National Archives connects Australians with the nation’s memory, identity and history. We are proud to be working with Australia Post to ensure these letters will be safely kept and made accessible into the future.”

To take part, send your letters or artwork to Dear Australia, Locked Bag, Australia 9999 with a stamp on the front of the envelope.

For more information visit auspost.com.au/dear-australia

READ>>>

CAPTURED: Hours later, their bomber was shot from the sky

How much water will we need and where will it come from?

6 signs your elderly residents need help