Royal letters show what Philip thought of Diana

New letters have revealed the relationship between the late Princess Diana and Prince Philip. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced they were getting divorced, the news stunned the world.

Following the Princess of Wales' scandalous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir in the UK, in which she claimed there were "three people" in her marriage, the Queen wrote to both her and Charles personally advising them to divorce.

According to The Sun, Diana confided in the late singer George Michael, telling him the breakup was "grim" and the royal family was "not very loving."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles in happier times in 1987. Picture: Getty Images

But recently unearthed letters between Diana and Prince Philip appear to show the Duke of Edinburgh took his daughter-in-law's side when things "got messy" between her and Prince Charles, reports RSVP Live.

In a letter allegedly written in 1992, following their separation, Philip told Diana of his and the Queen's disapproval regarding their son's love life.

It is claimed he wrote: "Charles was silly to risk everything with Camilla for a man in his position.

"We never dreamt he might feel like leaving you for her. I cannot imagine anyone in their right mind leaving you for Camilla. Such a prospect never even entered our heads."

The letter was signed off, "with fondest love, Pa."

Extract of letter written by Princess Diana to Prince Philip. Picture: Supplied

In it, it is suggested he also expressed sympathy and support to his daughter-in-law and offered to act as a mediator between her and Charles while their bitter divorce row raged on.

"I can only repeat what I've said before, if invited, I will always do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability," he reportedly wrote.

"But I am quite ready to concede that I have no talent as a marriage counsellor."

However, Prince Philip also made it clear he would not support Diana having new romantic relationships of her own, writing: "We do not approve of either of you having lovers."

Princess Diana had a surprisingly tender relationship. Picture: Supplied

It is claimed he also asked Diana to look "honestly" into her heart and ask whether "Charles's relationship with Camilla had nothing to do with your behaviour towards him in your marriage?"

According to Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana's private secretary at the time, her in-laws' support meant a lot to her.

"Here at last was written proof that this was acknowledged, recognised, and there was sympathy for her," he said.

It's been 21 years since Princess Diana's burial and stunning photos have been revealed of her final resting place at her childhood home.

Prince Philip with Prince Charles, William and Harry after Diana’s death in 1997. Picture: Supplied

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after suffering fatal injuries in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris.

Earlier this week The Sun reported how Princess Diana's former personal trainer said her split with Prince Charles was "sprung upon her" and she "wasn't the one who wanted to separate".

