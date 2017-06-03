20°
News

Letter to the community: Mary G's say 'thankyou'

3rd Jun 2017 6:00 AM
MANY THANKS: Staff from Mary G's thank the SES for help during the recent floods with a donation.
MANY THANKS: Staff from Mary G's thank the SES for help during the recent floods with a donation. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARY G's Hotel can't thank the Lismore SES enough for all their efforts during and post flood. Without them and other services, so much of Lismore would not be open for business. It is amazing to see how quickly a lot of the businesses have re-opened and this would not have been possible without the volunteers within this community - thankyou!

We held a special fundraising event for the Lismore SES unit in the Mary G's Nightclub on Saturday, April 8. In total $5000 was raised - a massive effort and thanks to everyone who contributed.

After a few solid weeks of clean-up, we are proud to announce that Mary G's Cellarbrations Bottleshop has just been able to open its doors again!

The struggle is not over for a lot of businesses and families within the community, something which we are acutely aware of. The next step for us and other local businesses is to encourage people back into the CBD.

Within the hotel we have begun a series of food and drink specials which run during the week as well offering some great re-opening specials at our Cellarbrations Bottleshop. Our weekly entertainment is now back to schedule, and we've booked in some really great live acts and Djs, for the Front Bar and Nightclub.

We are amazed at the spirit and generosity of this community and without you we would not be here so thank you all once again.

Love the Team at Mary G's Lismore.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood 2017 lismore mary g's northern rivers business ses

Decision made on Byron Bay town centre bypass appeal

Decision made on Byron Bay town centre bypass appeal

LAND and Evironment Court make judgment on bypass appeal.

Auxiliary fundraising an ultrasound idea

GOLDEN GIRLS: Lismore Base Hospital staff and clinicians with LBH United Hospital Auxiliary members in gold shirts and the new ultrasound machine donated by the Auxiliary.

The $61,000 question answered by the auxiliary

One targets just sharks, the other kills everything

One of the locals close up, turtle sightings are a regular thing in the Bundaberg region. Photo Sean Scott/Tourism and Events Queensland

Did the nets do what they were supposed to do?

Local Partners

Decision made on Byron Bay town centre bypass appeal

LAND and Evironment Court make judgment on bypass appeal.

YOUR SAY: What Lismore thinks of the Lismore Park proposal

LISMORE PARK: Plans for the $21.5 million plan for Lismore's own 'central park'.

Opinions are mixed on the Lismore Park proposal.

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Opera reborn in Lismore

"IF YOU loved Opera at The Channon, you will love this.”

Square dancers to invade Lismore

The 38th NSW State Square Dance Convention is coming to Lismore.

300 dancers expected for convention in Lismore

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

OPEN NEXT SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 10.00 - 10.30AM Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,450,000 to...

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Become An Owner Of A Private Byron Bay Villa

2/14 Keats Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $650,000 to...

This solid 2 bedroom villa is a rare one being only 1 of 3. The location is excellent. It's an easy walk into Byron Bay's town centre, schools and beaches. Mac's...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 $1,650,000 ...

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!