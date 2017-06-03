Letter to the community: Mary G's say 'thankyou'

MANY THANKS: Staff from Mary G's thank the SES for help during the recent floods with a donation.

MARY G's Hotel can't thank the Lismore SES enough for all their efforts during and post flood. Without them and other services, so much of Lismore would not be open for business. It is amazing to see how quickly a lot of the businesses have re-opened and this would not have been possible without the volunteers within this community - thankyou!

We held a special fundraising event for the Lismore SES unit in the Mary G's Nightclub on Saturday, April 8. In total $5000 was raised - a massive effort and thanks to everyone who contributed.

After a few solid weeks of clean-up, we are proud to announce that Mary G's Cellarbrations Bottleshop has just been able to open its doors again!

The struggle is not over for a lot of businesses and families within the community, something which we are acutely aware of. The next step for us and other local businesses is to encourage people back into the CBD.

Within the hotel we have begun a series of food and drink specials which run during the week as well offering some great re-opening specials at our Cellarbrations Bottleshop. Our weekly entertainment is now back to schedule, and we've booked in some really great live acts and Djs, for the Front Bar and Nightclub.

We are amazed at the spirit and generosity of this community and without you we would not be here so thank you all once again.

Love the Team at Mary G's Lismore.