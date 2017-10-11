GIRL POWER: October 11 is the International Day of the Girl and aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

BELIEVE in yourself and go for it.

Today is the International Day of the Girl, which aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

Every child needs encouragement to flourish and know they have the inner strength and resilience to get through tough times.

So here's a letter to my 10-year-old self, how I wish I had seen this back then.

Dear Alison,

Believe in your abilities and ignore the nay-sayers.

Have confidence in your talents, skills and ability to learn and master new things.

Yes, you have glasses but don't worry, they don't make you ugly.

In fact nothing can make you ugly, only people with nasty hearts and minds are ugly.

Ignore the bullies and don't be afraid of them.

In fact good on you for standing up to horrible Max in High School, but I don't advise threatening him with the budsen burner, although the science teacher will stand up for you and give him detention.

You are wise to keep up the sports you love, particularity the cycling as it will give you years and years of pleasure.

And while the art subjects you love so much have not yet lead to a career, they will bring you so much joy.

Meanwhile, your other career choice of journalism will - although it will be less Lois Lane then you think!

All the time you spend reading everything from comics to novels, newspapers to magazines will stand in good stead and give you good general knowledge when it comes to reporting.

Be brave when it comes to making choices on everything from friends to clothes, foods to music and books.

Keep on being independent of thought.

While your compassion will be taken advantage of on occasion, you will be a better person for being kind to others.

Your real friends won't let you down, so keep on being a good friend yourself.

No you won't get much taller, but that's OK. Remember good things come in small packages such as diamonds and dynamite.

Be curious and never lose your interest in the unknown and be prepared to ask when you don't know the answer.

Always look people in the eye be they your family, friends, boss or co-worker, when you talk to them.

Don't assume someone who is unfriendly does not like you because you never know what is happening in other people's life.

Remember your family loves you.

Make those mistakes at work, school ,TAFE and university, with people and fashion and learn from them.

Be strong in your heart and believe you have the power to do good.

While your interest in astronomy and space travel will remain, I'm afraid by the age of 21 you will not be living on Mars with a robot dog.

But when you reach the age I am now, you will have met the love of your life, are in a career which gets you up in the morning with a smile you can look back on a good life and look forward to more exciting times ahead.

So go for it, be brave.

What an exciting time you have ahead.

Love,

Alison.