'Angel' rescues mum from supermarket nightmare: LETTER

One mum got help just when her arms couldn't get more full. HalfPoint

I AM a widowed single mum, who is most grateful for help from a Salvation Army lady called Lyn, last Sunday.

I was coming out of Coles with a full trolley of food, a crying two year-old who had a bleeding head, plus a screaming one year-old.

She saw I was in distress and took the baby who decided to poo all over her, then took care of the two year-old while I got myself together and put my shopping in the car.

We did manage to get a Band-Aid from a Coles member for my son's head.

I wanted to pay her, she declined and we just accepted she was where she was needed at the time.

So wherever you are Lyn, I say a big THANK YOU, and I wish there were more willing, caring people around like you.

Rebecca Jogensen,

East Ballina.