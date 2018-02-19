LETTER: Keep girls at home until ready to marry

WRITEFEST: A writer's house is never a home without a pen and journal. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

WHAT to do about older men falling for and/or exploiting young female associates?

Three obvious changes might be worth considering:

. Keep young females safe at home with family, learning how to be part of a family until they are ready to marry

. End consumption of alcohol by temptation-prone persons (i.e. everybody)

. Discontinue provocative dressing by young females

These suggested moves are only moderately trendy - but once we're used to them everybody should be better off.

Arnold Jago

Nichols Point, Victoria