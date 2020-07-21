Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Dismissal details behind closed doors

21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNTIL the public understands the cult of celebrity, headed by the Queen, keeps all controlled by the private financial system subservient as wage slaves, we remain a colony.

The point of the Whitlam dismissal is to establish if the crown well knew what was to happen.

Whitlam expected and should have received supply, and proved we pay to be over governed.

Malcolm Fraser redeemed himself by writing Dangerous Allies.

Unfortunately most politicians don't come to their senses until too late.

As Hawke did by supporting nuclear power multiple times at Woodford Folk Festival, but his boozing has overridden most things.

Apart from the number of editions, the Constitution Overview states "[T]he Constitution is the fundamental law of Australia binding everybody."

This is obviously not true as Native Title excludes the majority of Australians.

The original Constitution was amended to suit the requirements of Queen Victoria, her heirs and successors.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay

More Stories

gough whitlam malcolm fraser monarchy opinion queen republic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of jobs on offer with Nicole Kidman’s new series

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs on offer with Nicole Kidman’s new series

        News A NUMBER of new productions will bring a ‘jobs boom’ for TV and film in Northern NSW.

        'Coming home to flog you': Man phones partner after arrest

        premium_icon 'Coming home to flog you': Man phones partner after arrest

        News A NORTH Coast man choked his partner of six years in front of their two young...

        WATCH: Baby ‘kraken’ washes up on North Coast beach

        premium_icon WATCH: Baby ‘kraken’ washes up on North Coast beach

        News LARGE octopus with head the same size as a human’s saved from the birds and deep...

        BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

        BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

        News IF YOU have been missing your weekly dose of shopping at the rescue helicopter op...