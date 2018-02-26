LETTER: Bluesfest-goer unleashes anger over privileged seats

Bluesfest regular said this may be her last year.

Bluesfest regular said this may be her last year. Marc Stapelberg

I'VE BEEN going to Bluesfest for a good 20 years and I regret to say that this year may just be my last!!

I'm gutted to hear that the front section of the Mojo and Crossroads stages will now be cordoned off and reserved as an exclusive seated area at the rate of $300 per seat, wait for it........per day!! Yes, PER DAY!!!

This is an exorbitant ticket "add on" to your usual flat rate festival pass (e.g. $179 per day pass plus an additional $300 per day for rights to an exclusive seat, that's $479 for just 1 day)!!

Are they forgetting that this is a FAMILY friendly and an ACCESSIBLE festival? Seriously, who can afford this privilege?? Certainly no one I know from my local Byron community.

This comes as new announcement, just four weeks before the festival opens!!

If you're as pissed off as I am, as a loyal festival goer (or a local performer - I know a few of you are on my page), then get vocal now!! Leave your opinion on their FB or Twitter page or call the office direct on 02 6639 9800. Better still, raise your complaint with the local media.

This is a last minute money grab. It's not okay and it goes against everything Bluesfest is about!!

Brydee Lee

Lennox Head