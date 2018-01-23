LETTER: Are Lismore businesses guilty of passive homophobia?

A letter-writer says Lismore businesses should have made the most of the 5000 people in town for Tropical Fruits.

THIS letter was sent in by Rowan Wigmore, of Goonellabah:

Once again Lismore hosted the New Year's Eve Tropical Fruits party where approximately 5000 very cashed-up people, spending around $2000 a head, descend on the area ready to have a good time, and most of Lismore was closed.

I accept that businesses have to have a holiday at some time but surely holidays could be staged or taken later in the month?

A friend from Brisbane stated that it was almost "passive homophobia" that so much was closed when the opportunities for a roaring trade were squandered, and I agree.

Lismore can do better and all it needs is some coordination.

Encourage quality restaurants and cafés to stay open over the break, put on a film festival, keep the art gallery open, provide local tours, activities in the "Quad", more shows at Norpa and the list could be endless.

But it needs to be done early and publicised to the ticket purchasers in advance.

Fruits does not have to be in Lismore and the first other town to embrace and accommodate the party could easily steal it away.

Perhaps that is what Lismore secretly wants.