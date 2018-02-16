Let's talk and walk for male mental health

FOR THE BOYS: After losing a good mate to suicide, Byron Bay Magpies mates Bobby Walker and Andrew Fyffe have created For the Boys, a 305km walk from Noosa to Byron to raise awareness of and break the stigma around male mental health.

FOR THE BOYS: After losing a good mate to suicide, Byron Bay Magpies mates Bobby Walker and Andrew Fyffe have created For the Boys, a 305km walk from Noosa to Byron to raise awareness of and break the stigma around male mental health. Nathan Moon

AFTER losing a good friend to suicide, two footy club mates have created an event to raise awareness of, and break the stigma around, male mental health.

Byron Bay Magpies players Andrew Fyffe and Bobby Walker have created For the Boys, a 305km walk from Noosa to Byron Bay to bring attention to their campaign.

Commencing on May 20 with a finish date slated for the 25th, the duo aim to walk around 12 hours to cover 52km a day and camp under the stars at night next to the support vehicle.

Mr Fyffe said For the Boys was born out of frustration that the stigma surrounding men's mental health still exists, particularly in small towns and regional communities.

"We are normal dudes trying to make a difference and hopefully helping our fellow male brothers,” he said.

"Our vision is to reach out and make a difference in breaking the stigma against men's mental health.”

As well as letting the community know it's OK to talk about mental health, Mr Fyffe said For the Boys is also a fundraising event with all the funds going to non-profit organisation Mindfull Aus.

"We want all the money, 100 per cent of what we raise on the For the Boys walk to go towards this charity,” he said.

"So we are hoping some regional businesses will come on board and help us out, we need assistance with everything from sunblock to a support vehicle.”

Mr Fyffe said along with Mr Walker, his older brother and the founder of Mindfull Aus, they hope other men will stop by and say hello as they make the hike from Queensland to New South Wales.

"We're all in this together,” he said.

"We want to make a positive difference for men's mental health and prevent more tragedies.”

More information at https://give.everydayhero.com/au/noosa-to-byron-for-the-boys-1

Need Support?

If you know someone who requires urgent assistance or support, contact:

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 46 36

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Men's Line Australia: 1300 78 99 78