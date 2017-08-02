Let's talk about resilience in the community

LET'S TALK: Tania Jones (Our Kids) Dot Orchard (Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention And Awareness Group), Suzette Pearce (Chair, Our Kids), Sam Green (NRSPAAG) and Rebekkah Battista (Our Kids) celebrate the exciting Let's Talk event featuring well-known speakers to be held on September 4 at Trinity College.

RESILIANCE is so much more than just a buzz-word.

It's about overcoming challenges in all areas of your life, not being overwhelmed by the lows and making the right choices when times are tough.

On Wednesday four key community groups came together at Trinity Sports Centre in Lismore to announce the Let's Talk event being held at the campus next month, in an effort to encourage young people to talk about how they feel and to encourage them to develop skills to deal with hardship.

Representatives from The Winsome Soup Kitchen, Our Kids, Lord's Taverners Northern NSW and the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group were on hand to promote the importance of resilience and getting through life's highs and lows.

The Let's Talk event features Invictus Games competitor and former Trinity student Nathan Parker, ex-Wallaby and author Peter Fitzsimons, chief Advocate World Vision Australia Tim Costello and former Test Cricketer Nathan Hauritz, on Monday September 4 at Trinity Sports Centre.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said she was thrilled the event was being held in Lismore.

”It's great so many prominent Australians from the fields of media, business and sport are coming to Lismore on Monday September 4 to lead the conversation and help raise awareness of how important resilience is and talking about surviving life's highs and lows,” she said.

"I think people need to grasp that it's OK to talk and have difficult conversations and talk about where they are at such as hardships they are going through.”

Chairperson of the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group (NRSPAAG), Ms Orchard said along with her colleague Sam Green, she believed resilience is a conversation greatly needed in the local community.

"I'm a celebrant and there are too many young people committing suicide, leaving behind families who had no idea this was coming and who are completely overwhelmed and devastated,” she said.

Let's Talk

Venue: Trinity Sports Centre, Lismore

Date: Monday 4th September 6.30pm. Canapes will be served & Cash Bar available

Cost: $50 adults/$25 students.

Tickets available TryBooking.com or: