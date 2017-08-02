21°
News

Let's talk about resilience in the community

Alison Paterson
| 2nd Aug 2017 1:45 PM
LET'S TALK: Tania Jones (Our Kids) Dot Orchard (Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention And Awareness Group), Suzette Pearce (Chair, Our Kids), Sam Green (NRSPAAG) and Rebekkah Battista (Our Kids) celebrate the exciting Let's Talk event featuring well-known speakers to be held on September 4 at Trinity College.
LET'S TALK: Tania Jones (Our Kids) Dot Orchard (Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention And Awareness Group), Suzette Pearce (Chair, Our Kids), Sam Green (NRSPAAG) and Rebekkah Battista (Our Kids) celebrate the exciting Let's Talk event featuring well-known speakers to be held on September 4 at Trinity College. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESILIANCE is so much more than just a buzz-word.

It's about overcoming challenges in all areas of your life, not being overwhelmed by the lows and making the right choices when times are tough.

On Wednesday four key community groups came together at Trinity Sports Centre in Lismore to announce the Let's Talk event being held at the campus next month, in an effort to encourage young people to talk about how they feel and to encourage them to develop skills to deal with hardship.

Representatives from The Winsome Soup Kitchen, Our Kids, Lord's Taverners Northern NSW and the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group were on hand to promote the importance of resilience and getting through life's highs and lows.

The Let's Talk event features Invictus Games competitor and former Trinity student Nathan Parker, ex-Wallaby and author Peter Fitzsimons, chief Advocate World Vision Australia Tim Costello and former Test Cricketer Nathan Hauritz, on Monday September 4 at Trinity Sports Centre.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said she was thrilled the event was being held in Lismore.

”It's great so many prominent Australians from the fields of media, business and sport are coming to Lismore on Monday September 4 to lead the conversation and help raise awareness of how important resilience is and talking about surviving life's highs and lows,” she said.

"I think people need to grasp that it's OK to talk and have difficult conversations and talk about where they are at such as hardships they are going through.”

Chairperson of the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group (NRSPAAG), Ms Orchard said along with her colleague Sam Green, she believed resilience is a conversation greatly needed in the local community.

"I'm a celebrant and there are too many young people committing suicide, leaving behind families who had no idea this was coming and who are completely overwhelmed and devastated,” she said.

Let's Talk

Venue: Trinity Sports Centre, Lismore

Date: Monday 4th September 6.30pm. Canapes will be served & Cash Bar available

Cost: $50 adults/$25 students.

Tickets available TryBooking.com or:

  • Lismore: Timezone, Lismore Vet Clinic
  • Ballina: Budget Eyewear, Yellow Brick RoadCasino: Arum, The Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse
  • Lennox: Elders Real Estate
  • Byron Bay: Byron Bay Real Estate, Byron Bay Golf Club
Lismore Northern Star
Dry July with no rain relief in sight

Dry July with no rain relief in sight

IT SEEMS with the weather it doesn't rain, but it pours. And yes, that pun was intended.

Customer commends bank's flood comeback

HAPPY CUSTOMER: Alstonville resident John Reilly is now happy with the Commonwealth Bank's assistance after they initially did not inform him his safe deposit parcel was damaged during the floods.

Banking on a good result

Fury over skaters' damage to new gallery benches

SELFISH: Damage to concrete benches outside the Lismore art gallery by skaters has outraged some.

"Unacceptable” damage devoid of respect for pubic property

Local family service receives funding for solar panels

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced a grant for Solar panels to be installed at Kyogle Family Support Service with Kerry O'Shea and Mel Gordon.

Minimising financial stress and maximising service

Local Partners

Highway to get vital new link

"A NEW crossing of the Clarence River is needed as the Bruxner Highway is the main link between the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands.”

Food hub loses its flavour with council

Bangalow village is not the place for the Food Industries Precinct, according to Byron Greens.

Residents opposing proposed Bangalow Food Hub find allies in Greens

Anything is possible for Consentino

DAREDEVIL PERFORMER: Cosentino will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival.

His love for books truly is a work of magic

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.

The 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup is coming next month

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

A NEW Bob Hawke documentary is expected to share new and surprising insights as a leader and political disruptor, and to his legacies.

Stars set to dance for a cure

The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors.

The wait is over, time to get your dancing shoes out

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Working class man in Lennox

BARNESY IN LENNOX: Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes will be sharing stories rather than singing at an event at Lennox Head this Saturday night.

"There are a lot of things I wish I didn't remember"

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter