Let's give the rail trail a go: OPINION

THE development of a rail trail from Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek will no doubt stir up the doom sayers who think this project is ill conceived.

How about we give this a go and see if it works?

If it brings more tourists to our area, or gives the tourists we already have here more to do while they are here, is that such a bad thing?

If government predictions are correct and it brings in 88,000 visitors per annum and provides 60 direct jobs and 300 indirect jobs, that sounds more positive than the alternative.

For some in the community the disused rail corridor between Murwillumbah and Casino is like hallowed ground to be retained at all costs no matter what.

Just in case a rail service is ever restored.

The sad reality is, trains are unlikely to ever come back to this track as it's been decided it is not economically viable to do so, and no major political party is actively championing this cause.

So instead of knocking the rail trail, let's see how it does. Because if it meets expectations, it will be a positive in a sea of nostalgic negativity.

The alternative is tumble weeds blowing down the rail corridor from here to eternity.