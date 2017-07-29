Lets dance: stars put on their dance shoes

22°
29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

AFTER months of pirouetting, tapping and swinging, the Stars of Lismore are about to show us what they can do.

Local celebrities and dance teachers will take to the stage at Lismore City Hall on Saturday August 5 for Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer.

 

The stars are fundraising for Cancer Council NSW. Funds raised at the event will support cancer research, services and prevention programs as it is about raising awareness of cancer in the community.

Three prizes will be awarded on the night: judge's choice, people's choice voted by the audience and a highest fundraiser award.

You can follow all the action and donate to your favourite star via the website everydayhero.com.au/

event/starsoflismore2017 orfacebook.com/Stars

ofLismoredanceforcancer.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers events stars of lismore - dance for cancer