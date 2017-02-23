'Let them eat cake'. Readers have their say

Cakes are 'sometimes' food that could sometimes be eaten at school.

READERS reacted strongly to our network story regarding the mum who received a note from her child's kindy after she put 'sometimes' food in her lunchbox.

After placing a piece of cake in her daughter Isabel's lunchbox, a mum in South Australia received the proverbial slap on the wrist for the action.

The same practice happens here on the Northern Rivers.

Speaking from personal experience my younger son was given a treat in his lunchbox and his preschool left me a little love letter too.

Being on good terms with them, I turned it into a game and warned them to keep an eye out in his lunch box, as you never know what I would put in there next.

Here is what you had to say:

Rebecca Yourell

Our local preschool has similar food policies, we just left those snacks for after school, but this is going a bit too far. She had a healthy lunch box with one snack that was not in the range, and we wonder why we have kids with eating disorders, cause as young as four they are told that cake is wrong. It is not wrong to eat it in moderation.

Richelle Harding

Rather a home made bit of cake than the crap most school canteens call food!

Bill Slade

Who is primarily responsible for the child ? The school or the parent? If a parent packs a lunch box for the child and it is not as healthy as the school would like, tough. Get on with educating the kids. There is probably more sugar in sultanas and raisins and all other dried fruit than is in the piece of cake.

Jack Scott

My mum used to pack me pieces of cake for recess on the odd occasion. Didn't turn out fat. Eat fairly healthy now as an adult.

Cindy Chivers

But how are they to know it wasn't one of those cardboard cakes around these days? No gluten, no egg, no dairy. It's so healthy it tastes like cardboard.

Cassandra McBurnie

I love how the teacher said "the 'little reminder notes' used language consistent with what students were taught in the curriculum”. How condescending!

Terri Hall

I dont believe it's the schools business.

Roger Miller

How about teaching the children how to read, write and spell.

Bill Austen

Not making enough money at tuckshop.

Lynne Reynolds

Probably looked good and the teacher ate it.

Steven Ensby

At least the kid had food.