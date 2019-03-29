Let the Night Trail introduce you to Lismore's top eats

DELICIOUS: Lismore's The Dirty Wilson co-owner Andrea Bonotto has created a new campaign to entice people into Lismore CBD, called the 'Lismore Night Trail', which highlights a number of the city's best eateries.

DELICIOUS: Lismore's The Dirty Wilson co-owner Andrea Bonotto has created a new campaign to entice people into Lismore CBD, called the 'Lismore Night Trail', which highlights a number of the city's best eateries. Dirty Wilson

IT ALL started because The Dirty Wilson co-owner Andrea Bonotto felt people weren't really aware of what the Lismore CBD had to offer at night.

Inspired to help raise some awareness, the burger bar co-owner decided to create his own promotion campaign to showcase some of the city's best eateries, which are all within walking distance.

The 'Lismore Night Trail' map showcases seven restaurants to encourage people to come to the CBD and take a stroll along the food trail.

"People come into town and they will go to one place and eat, and then they head home, but we are hoping to convince people to give the food trail idea a bit of a try," Mr Bonotto said.

"What we want to do is entice people to maybe start at one place, such as trying a drink or some appetisers, and then move on to enjoy a main, before going to another one of the restaurants to sample a dessert at another restaurant, and then perhaps just enjoy a nightcap at one of the bars."

The map includes Keen St businesses The Dirty Wilson, La Baracca, Augustine's Bar and La Vida, as well as Woodlark's Dusty Attic Music Lounge, The Loft which is located in Nesbitt Lane off Magellan St, and The Stockpot Kitchen on Molesworth St.

Mr Bonotto said while not every Lismore restaurant was featured, he selected businesses he knew would work collaboratively in the food trail idea.

"These are places where they won't really mind if you enjoy a main, but go elsewhere for dessert," he said.

"I am good friends with most of the business owners, and this is just a group of business owners, supporting other businesses."

He said prior to the 2017 floods, he believed Lismore had been on the verge of becoming a food hub, and he hoped the trail could build momentum and help "Lismore shake off the floods".

"It's not just about one business, you can't just think about your own business. we need the city to thrive for everyone," he said.

"The more we create a buzz around the CBD, the more people will come to enjoy it, which means the more we can grow as businesses and employ more people. It's a chain reaction."