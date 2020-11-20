LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

A busker provides entertainment for those waiting in the long queue for Splendour in the Grass locals' tickets at the Great Northern Hotel earlier this year, before COVID-19 restrictions saw busking temporarily banned in the shire.

A busker provides entertainment for those waiting in the long queue for Splendour in the Grass locals' tickets at the Great Northern Hotel earlier this year, before COVID-19 restrictions saw busking temporarily banned in the shire.

BUSKING will be allowed in Byron's streets for the first time in many months from December 14.

Byron Shire councillors have unanimously supported a motion raised by mayor Simon Richardson at the planning meeting.

Busking was temporarily banned in March due to restrictions on public gatherings that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know the difference it can make for … people living in Byron," Cr Richardson said.

"It's just harder and harder to look at towns heaving with people but saying no to this particular activity."

Cr Richardson said he supported the ban when it was implemented, because it was necessary.

But he said he'd like to see busking and similar activities return after the Schoolies period ends.

"It's harder for a busker compared to a licenced venue," he said.

"They are, in a sense, working free-spiritedly on the streets.

"It's in everyone's interest to act appropriately so this can continue over summer."

Cr Sarah Ndiaye queried who would be responsible if large crowds gather around buskers.

"It's very hard for a single busker to be responsible for the public acting around them," she said.

"People aren't social distancing up here.

"We've got a sense of security borne about by no COVID cases being spread in our community.

"Who's responsible if they don't comply?"

Cr Richardson said it would be in everyone's interests to comply with the Public Health Orders.

Cr Richardson's motion was unanimously supported.