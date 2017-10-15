Let nature nurture your soul

Tucki Tucki Creek in Goonellabah is one of many walking tracks in Lismore that people can explore.

AS PART of Mental Health Month, Lismore City Council will launch a new project to improve people's wellbeing and mental health.

Feel blue Touch green mission statement is to encourages people to take a walk in Lismore's urban reserves and reconnect to nature.

Studies show that being in nature allows the mind to let of og everyday worries, reduce stress and calms nerves.

Add a walk and you get the benefit of exercise with fresh air and the chance to spot some local wildlife.

Environmental Strategies Officer Vanessa Tallon said children will also benefit from time in nature where their imaginations can run wild.

"You don't need to walk or drive far to experience one of Lismore's natural treasures. There's a range of parks and reserves that offer beautiful scenes and peaceful walks,” Ms Tallon said.

Through the Biodiversity Management Strategy, Council is funding improvements to urban green reserves, including more walking tracks and increased ecosystem restoration, and is encouraging the community through the Feel blue Touch green project to enjoy these precious areas.

Council will install signage to promote walking tracks and reserves as well as distribute brochures and posters on the benefits of nature and what tracks and reserves can be explored in Lismore.

Council is just one of many local organisations attending the Mental Health Month Expo on Friday October 20.

The day will include theatre performances by Byron Youth Theatre, Playback Theatre, art exhibitions, food and information.

The event will begin with a breakfast for peer workers and interested community members with special guest Fay Jackson, a peer worker herself and the NSW Deputy Mental Health Commissioner.

Other speakers include Wellways CEO Liz Crowther as well as other leaders in the mental health sector in the local community.