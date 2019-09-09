Menu
Deb Keep, of Drake, at a bushfire community meeting. Marc Stapelberg
Deb Keep, of Drake, at a bushfire community meeting. Marc Stapelberg
Let my house burn, heartbroken resident tells fireys

Alison Paterson
9th Sep 2019 2:21 PM
A DRAKE resident has told firefighters not to save her home because she thinks it's too dangerous for them.

Ahead of the  Drake town Hall meeting with residents and RFS, Deb Keep, 64, say her house is along a narrow road.

She believes it is not safe for firefighters to try and save it.

Ms Keep had tears in her eyes when she spoke of the house she built 12 years ago which she called "a sanctuary".

"I'm living in town while I look after my mother," she said.

"The house is unoccupied so it's better to leave it to burn."

Ms Keep said it was more important that firefighters concentrated on homes which they could defend safely.

The Long Gully Rd fire has burnt more than 30,000 hectares and is still listed as "watch and act".

RFS crews told Drake residents at a community meeting that the Bruxner Highway could be closed at a moment's notice, as the fire approached.

It may not be safe to leave the area, they warned.

