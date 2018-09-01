LET DOWN: Nurse unhappy with fallout from telling his story

LET DOWN: Dalby nurse Steven Conn is disappointed with the way DDHHS have dealt with his employment since approaching the media.

DALBY Hospital nurse Steven Conn has not had his contract renewed by the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service after speaking to the Dalby Herald last week.

Mr Conn came to the Dalby Herald to address safety concerns at the facility and has now been left in the cold with no notice. He added that DDHHS hadn't terminated his employment, as that would leave it open to legal action.

"I'm disappointed it's been handled this way," Mr Conn said. "DDHHS is clearly protecting itself from industrial action.

"I've got the support of the Queensland Police Service, mental health experts and thousands of healthcare workers around the country.

"I want a formal apology for not only the handling of my contract situation but also for the lack of concern and empathy for a valued staff member who has legitimately feared for his life in the workplace.

"The director of nursing at Dalby Hospital supports me and I can back those claims."

Mr Conn said his name had been removed from the shift roster and he would be surprised if it was to reappear. The DDHHS said in a statement it would not comment on the contractual situation of staff members.

"Darling Downs Health does not disclose specific employment arrangements and circumstances of individual employees," the statement read.

"However, employees who sign temporary contracts do so with the knowledge that these contracts have an end date. "Usually once a temporary contract expires, employees become a part of a 'casual pool' of staff.

"Casual staff members make themselves available for a variety of shifts.

"Availability of shifts is not guaranteed and is subject to the workload at the hospital."