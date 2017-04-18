25°
News

Hospital delays 'dramatically reduced' baby's survival hopes

Claudia Jambor
| 18th Apr 2017 5:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DELAYS in providing emergency care to an expectant mother at a northern New South Wales hospital reduced the chances of the baby living, a Coroner has ruled.

Deputy State Corner Helen Barry led an inquest, at Ballina Local Court in December, into the death of baby Jack Brandao-Magalhaes.

Amylee Brandao-Magalhaes was transferred from Murwillumbah District Hospital to Tweed Heads Hospital late on the evening of January 1, 2014, after a problematic labour.

Three days later, baby Jack died at Brisbane's Mater Mother's Hospital.

In her findings, Ms Barry said Amylee "was faced with a distressing time during labour" and cited a number of delays that "dramatically reduced" the chances of baby Jack's survival.

Ms Barry said the delays included identifying the problem with the decelerations in the baby's heart beat, ordering the ambulance, the transfer to the Tweed hospital, and the delay that arose when Amylee arrived at the hospital because "staff had not been advised of the true nature and urgency of her condition".

The Coroner referred to obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Andrew Child's expert evidence presented at the inquest in her report.

Mr Child said a comprehensive, multi-faceted birthing unit helped to reduce any risk to a baby's life during labour.

"A birth centre in a hospital with an obstetrics unit, operating theatre and a neonatal intensive care unit where if there is a problem it is very quick to transfer the case to specialist care, improves the safety factor," Dr Child was quoted in the findings.

Ms Barry outlined a suite of proposed changes the Northern NSW Local Health District should implement for its midwives following the inquest.

She called for a review of all midwife policies, guidelines and practices at Murwillumbah District Hospital.

Among her educational measures, Ms Barry suggested a one day, in-person midwifery workshop for the foetal component.

She also promoted the use of technology to enable midwives, even if they were on-call at home, to have access to patient notes from home with a laptop to avoid confusion surrounding the patient's condition.

Finally, Ms Barry requested a compliance audit of all midwifery model of care cases at the Murwillumbah District Hospital from 2015 to date to ensure the current policy guidelines and practices were being followed.

Ms Barry said she didn't intend on making these proposed changes into recommendations in the report after being assured by the Northern NSW Local Health District's legal team these changes would be implemented.

At the conclusion of the report, Ms Barry ruled baby Jack died on January 4 from a number of causes as a result of an unexpected outcome of labour.

A lack of oxygen flowing to Jack's brain, multi organ dysfunction and foetal distress were among the numerous causes of the baby's death.

Ms Barry determined that chorioamnionitis, an inflammation of the foetal membranes due to bacterial infection, and meconium aspiration, the baby's inhalation of contaminated fluid prior to birth, were also causes of Jack's death.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  baby jack inquest editors picks northern rivers crime northern rivers health

Hospital delays 'dramatically reduced' baby's survival hopes

Hospital delays 'dramatically reduced' baby's survival hopes

DELAYS in providing emergency care to an expectant mother at a northern New South Wales hospital reduced the chances of the baby living, a Coroner has ruled.

Man dies following Duranbah Road crash

Police have been called to an accident at Duranbah Rd, just south of Tropical Fruit World.

The 51-year-old male driver – and sole occupant – died at the scene

Police fear missing teen swimmer has drowned after search

Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park southeast of Grafton, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

Extensive water search continues for missing 17-year-old boy

We honour our women in service this ANZAC Day

ANZAC Day is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war.

RSL LifeCare ANZAC Day focus this year will be on 'Women in Service'

Local Partners

TRAFFIC WATCH: 15km queue on Pacific Highway

NORTHBOUND traffic is banked up 15km, delaying traffic by 40 minutes.

Father and son road trip now a film

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James are off to Festival de Cannes in France to screen their film showcasing their 4-day journey around Australia.

Filming a holiday has led one father and son on another journey

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

JOSH and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

Guitar raffle chords a cure for cystic fibrosis

GUITAR HERO: A raffle featuring a trio of Gibson Les Paul Studio Electric Guitars to benefit Cystic Fibrosis reasearch will be drawn on Monday night, allowing someone to live their Eric Clapton dreams.

Strumming up support for a worthwhile cause at Bluesfest

REVIEW: Must-see act rocks your soul

Nikki Hill performs at Bluesfest 2017.

Nikki Hill's swagger infused fresh blood into the old devils' RnB.

Good vibrations the Bluesfest mantra

WHO: At Bluesfest one woman showed her love of things Dr Who with a vibrant TARDIS tattoo.

Let the music wash over you and engage your spirit

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!