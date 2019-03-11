Lesson #1 if on bail: Leave drugs, knives at home

A Kyogle man has been arrested after he reported on bail at Lismore Police Station.

WHEN a 32-year-old Kyogle man attended Lismore Police Station last week to report on bail, his situation quickly went from bad to worse.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said checks revealed the man was wanted for a breach of bail.

He was placed under arrest.

"When the 32-year-old was searched in the cells police located two bags containing methamphetamine in his hand along with a further four bags of methamphetamine and two bags of cannabis in his wallet," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police then searched a backpack the accused had left out side the police station; it contained more cannabis.

"A further search of the 32-year-old man revealed a knife."

The Kyogle man was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and beaching his bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in court today.