Leo will make you feel like dancing

ICON: Leo Sayer is coming to Lismore later this year.

HE'S appeared with The Muppets, The Wiggles and featured on the Charlies Angels' soundtrack, and now he's coming to the area.

The perpetually effervescent, Grammy-award winning British music legend Leo Sayer has announced a regional tour of Australia.

Following the success of his sold-out UK tour, Sayer is back and bringing his Just A Boy tour with a select series of concerts, by popular demand.

Taking his all-star band out on the road, his highly anticipated shows will feature all his greatest hits, as well as material from his new international release, Selfie.

He is known the world over for classic songs suh as Thunder In My Heart, More Than I Can Say, Moonlighting, The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, I Can't Stop Loving You, Orchard Road and the transatlantic number one smash hits When I Need You and You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.

The artist is excited to be on tour in his adopted homeland again.

Australian audiences will have the chance to hear some of the newly released tracks from Selfie, an international album available through UK label Demon.

It is the first album that is completely performed, produced and arranged solely by Sayer.

He also penned all of the tracks, with the exception of three co-writes.

The release was recorded in his home studio in country New South Wales and the result is 12-tracks of great songs with thought-provoking lyrics.

Sayer has written songs for Tina Turner, Cliff Richard, Roger Daltrey, Dolly Parton and many more.