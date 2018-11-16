Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino trainer Leo Clapham (left)
Casino trainer Leo Clapham (left) Susanna Freymark
Sport

Leo back to his roots at Murwillumbah

by Geoff Newling
15th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CASINO trainer Leo Clapham will return to Murwillumbah today chasing a third straight win with talented five-year-old gelding Crooked Gent.

The son of Toorak Toff has been in dynamic form, returning from a short freshener to win his past two starts at Grafton over 1100m and 1200m.

Before that he had won a Class 1 over 1200m at the Murwillumbah Cup meeting, his second win for Clapham.

The gelding won his maiden at Murwillumbah back in Jan- uary and Clapham was also "born up there on the hill”, as he pointed out when Crooked Gent won there on cup day.

Leo's grandfather and "all my relations” lived there.

He moved to Casino in 1960 where he "worked in the meatworks for 40 years” while also training horses.

He's trained at Casino for 54 years now and received a major award from the club at a Beef Week Cup meeting.

Clapham celebrated by winning that year's Beef Week Cup with She Tells Lies, which is back in work for what may be her last preparation.

Crooked Gent will jump from barrier eight today with Jason Taylor aboard in the Benchmark 58 Hcp (1200m).

Taylor has ridden him in 12 of his 13 runs for Clapham and will lump 61.5kg.

"He's been a pretty good horse for us,” Clapham said.

"He's pretty laid-back.”

Leo will also saddle up Mecum, a four-year-old gelding son of Statue of Liberty, in the Class 1 Hcp (1100m).

"He's not a bad little horse,” Clapham said.

"He's on the way up.”

Mecum has drawn barrier one with Taylor also to ride.

Crooked Gent will tackle a number of Queenslanders in his sprint as well as Murwillumbah gelding Conquers All.

Angela Graham prepares Conquers All at Murwillumbah and, unlike Crooked Gent, the five-year-old gelding has drawn well in barrier one with in-form jockey Ben Looker to ride.

Looker is having a great season after winning The Kosciuszko on Belflyer at Randwick then backing up to win on the Grafton-trained gelding again on the Sunshine Coast.

John Shelton prepares Bel-flyer, Northern Rivers Horse of the Year, and the Grafton trainer also has Lucky Meteor running in the feature race today, the Open Hcp (1100m).

While Crooked Gent has won his only two starts at Murwillumbah, Lucky Meteor is yet to race there and will have to overcome the outside barrier (10) and a big weight (62kg, down to 60.5kg with Cejay Graham's claim).

He is coming off a good effort at Grafton when second to Impregnable in the 1100m Jacaranda Cup and will drop 1.5kg from that outing, although Shelton isn't overly keen about starting him.

"It's a tricky start there, they're turning all the time,” Shelton said. "As soon as they jump they are turning there. "

He intended to make up his mind overnight whether to start at a track that hasn't been too kind to him over the years.

Shelton said Belflyer had pulled up well from his win on the Sunshine Coast last Saturday and might go to Sydney in a few weeks for a "hard race”.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    premium_icon Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    News AUSTRALIA'S oldest dairy co-op is planning a million dollar revamp of it's Lismore production facility and a giant ice-cream could be a new town landmark.

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Student takes all 10 wickets in cricket match

    premium_icon Student takes all 10 wickets in cricket match

    Cricket James pulls off one of cricket's rarest feats

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    'I will come to your house with the boys and burn you alive'

    premium_icon 'I will come to your house with the boys and burn you alive'

    Crime Frightening Facebook threat lands man in court

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Severe, stormy weather, widespread rainfall on the horizon

    Severe, stormy weather, widespread rainfall on the horizon

    Weather Sunny weather set to move aside for the weekend

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners