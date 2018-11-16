Leo back to his roots at Murwillumbah

CASINO trainer Leo Clapham will return to Murwillumbah today chasing a third straight win with talented five-year-old gelding Crooked Gent.

The son of Toorak Toff has been in dynamic form, returning from a short freshener to win his past two starts at Grafton over 1100m and 1200m.

Before that he had won a Class 1 over 1200m at the Murwillumbah Cup meeting, his second win for Clapham.

The gelding won his maiden at Murwillumbah back in Jan- uary and Clapham was also "born up there on the hill”, as he pointed out when Crooked Gent won there on cup day.

Leo's grandfather and "all my relations” lived there.

He moved to Casino in 1960 where he "worked in the meatworks for 40 years” while also training horses.

He's trained at Casino for 54 years now and received a major award from the club at a Beef Week Cup meeting.

Clapham celebrated by winning that year's Beef Week Cup with She Tells Lies, which is back in work for what may be her last preparation.

Crooked Gent will jump from barrier eight today with Jason Taylor aboard in the Benchmark 58 Hcp (1200m).

Taylor has ridden him in 12 of his 13 runs for Clapham and will lump 61.5kg.

"He's been a pretty good horse for us,” Clapham said.

"He's pretty laid-back.”

Leo will also saddle up Mecum, a four-year-old gelding son of Statue of Liberty, in the Class 1 Hcp (1100m).

"He's not a bad little horse,” Clapham said.

"He's on the way up.”

Mecum has drawn barrier one with Taylor also to ride.

Crooked Gent will tackle a number of Queenslanders in his sprint as well as Murwillumbah gelding Conquers All.

Angela Graham prepares Conquers All at Murwillumbah and, unlike Crooked Gent, the five-year-old gelding has drawn well in barrier one with in-form jockey Ben Looker to ride.

Looker is having a great season after winning The Kosciuszko on Belflyer at Randwick then backing up to win on the Grafton-trained gelding again on the Sunshine Coast.

John Shelton prepares Bel-flyer, Northern Rivers Horse of the Year, and the Grafton trainer also has Lucky Meteor running in the feature race today, the Open Hcp (1100m).

While Crooked Gent has won his only two starts at Murwillumbah, Lucky Meteor is yet to race there and will have to overcome the outside barrier (10) and a big weight (62kg, down to 60.5kg with Cejay Graham's claim).

He is coming off a good effort at Grafton when second to Impregnable in the 1100m Jacaranda Cup and will drop 1.5kg from that outing, although Shelton isn't overly keen about starting him.

"It's a tricky start there, they're turning all the time,” Shelton said. "As soon as they jump they are turning there. "

He intended to make up his mind overnight whether to start at a track that hasn't been too kind to him over the years.

Shelton said Belflyer had pulled up well from his win on the Sunshine Coast last Saturday and might go to Sydney in a few weeks for a "hard race”.