Lennox Village Vision: Have your say

In March, participants took part in the Lennox village renewal workshop to develop the draft concept plan.

BALLINA Shire Council has endorsed the exhibition of a draft concept plan for the Lennox Head’s village centre renewal.

The Draft Concept Design for the village centre looks at ways in which the council can improve public amenities and make ‘better streets and places for people’, while still maintaining individuality.

According to Tara McGready, Manager of Strategic Planning, the Council has been in discussion with the community about the Lennox Village Vision since 2018.

“We have received over 1,900 responses to our engagement activities. This is a significant response to our engagement.”

“We know Lennox Head has been a low-key and social coastal village for a long time, and the community told us these are essential characteristics to hold onto when making any improvements to the village.”

“With the help of community stakeholders who participated in a weekend design workshop in March, we have now developed a draft concept plan in response to the substantial community feedback and we want to check back in with the community to see if we got it right.”

Lennox Village Vision draft concept plan.

The community values and priorities laid out by these stakeholders include:

1. Minimise negative impacts on the environment and maximise climate change mitigation

2. Offer a diversity of open spaces with a wider range of activities and amenities for all ages/interests

3. Celebrate what makes Lennox Head village special: environmental, social, economic and culturally

4. Rebalance priority between people and cars to make it safer and more comfortable for all

5. Create a physical environment that supports self-sustaining community social activity and events

6. Support local business diversity and fine-grain shop frontages to build attractiveness of the centre for jobs and night time economy - support diverse housing choices

Brad Pollard from the Lennox Chamber of Commerce has particularly urged businesses on the threshold of this renewal project to provide feedback.

“When reviewing the plan think about what you like, what you don’t like, what tweaks would you make to the plan?”

Council has current capital funding of $6.5 million. The preliminary budget to deliver all stages of the renewal project is currently estimated at $10 million. It is anticipated that the delivery of the project will be staged over a number of financial years as funding becomes available.

To view the draft concept plan and provide feedback visit ballina.nsw.gov.au (search Lennox Village Vision). Feedback closes Friday 10 July 2020.