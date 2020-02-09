Lennox Vet’s stunning new building

Lennox Head Veterinary Clinic with Kylie Burt, Natalie Palmer, Dr Kristen GunnLeoney Kennedy, Dr Stephen Van Mil, and owner Dr Evan Kosack getting ready to move to their new location.

WHETHER it is a stranded whale, a dog hurt in a fight or beloved pet hit by a car, Dr Evan Kosack has seen just about everything in his 20 years helping the community in the Lennox Head area.

But coming this Monday, the veterinary service is going to feel a lot more spacious as they begin moving into their new premises just across the road, ready for Tuesday business hours.

For Dr Kosack, this will mean a more personalised, and reassuring, experience for pet owners.

“It’s about three times the size of the current rabbit warren,” he said.

“It has three consult rooms, a expanisve dedicated surgery, spacious treatment areas, separate cat hospital, separate dog hospital, and separate isolation ward.

“It actually has a decent staff room, and we have a much, much larger waiting room with divided dog and cat areas.

He said there would be a focused area for doing animal-based lectures, wildlife lectures, and puppy classes.

“It will mean we don’t have a traffic jam every time we get more than three people in the front room,” Dr Kosack said.

He said the move couldn’t have come at a better time, as Lennox Head and the surrounding areas continued to expand and grow.

The facility was built by the current landlord Col Gradwell.

Dr Kosack said they would also be receiving new equipment including radiology, ultrasound, dental radiology and pathology equipment with an extra two vets consulting throughout the day.

He said the surgery would now offer expanding opening hours with extended consultation hours until 6.30pm on selected days

The new facility is just across the parking lot from the current location and will also be involved with establishing the future Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.