Lennox surfer seals the deal in challenging conditions

YOU BEAUTY! Nyxie Ryan claimed her maiden Junior Qualifying Series victory in the Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head. Ethan Smith Surfing NSW

EIGHT champions emerged yesterday at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, including Nyxie Ryan of Lennox Head, on a morning of stacked heats in challenging one-foot surf.

New Zealand surfer Te Kehukehu Butler claimed his first WSL Pro Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) victory of the year, taking out the men's pro junior division.

The powerful natural-footer didn't let the small waves stop him from posting big scores, nailing an excellent 8.27 scoring wave to get the edge over his opposition.

To sweeten the win, Butler was greeted by the traditional Maori haka when he made his way to the beach.

"I'm feeling great after that,” Butler said. "I've been doing this event at Lennox since I was really young and next year I'll be too old.

"I'm going to miss hanging up the top in the park before my heats and playing rugby, so it's a little sad, but it's definitely a good way to finish up my time competing here.”

Callum Robson of Evans Head finished runner-up to Butler.

Robson led the charge for a solid portion of the heat but was unable to claw back the lead after Butler posted the 8.27. Robson finished the final with a 12.74 two-wave heat total to his name.

"This event really was one of my last chances to get a good result,” he said.

"I struggled in the last two junior events so I really wanted a good result here.

"Hopefully, I can carry a bit of the momentum into the final event at Cronulla.”

Nyxie Ryan claimed her maiden JQS victory, winning the women's division on her home break.

Surfing well beyond her years, Ryan nailed an array of different turns to post an excellent 8.23 wave score as well as a 7.1 to amass a 15.33 two-wave heat total.

After competing in only two events previously, the win will mean a significant jump in the 2018 rankings.

"This is one of the best results I've had,” she said.

"My goal was to just make the final, so to go one step further and win feels amazing.

"Having the support of Le-Ba Boardriders here made the win so much more special.”

Nine-year-old Ocea Curtis of Lennox Head came up against much older competitors in the 12 years and under girls division but her local knowledge paid off.

She nailed turn after turn to post a 12.00 heat total and take the victory in front of local supporters, who chaired her up the beach after the impressive victory.

The Oz Grom Open attracted surfers from as far away as Europe, the United States and Japan with more than 220 across all divisions.