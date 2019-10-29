Lennox surfer 'lost for words' after impressive win

MAIDEN WIN: In perfect offshore conditions and 4-6ft swell, Lennox Head teen Mikey McDonagh took out the 2019 Cape Naturaliste Pro.

LENNOX Head teen Mikey McDonagh conquered powerful waves to take out his maiden tour win at the Cape Naturaliste Pro in Western Australia on Sunday.

In clean offshore conditions, which featured robust groundswell, McDonagh, 18, confidently rode the large surf off Yallingup in the World Surf League Qualifying Series 1000 event to beat Noosa's Cooper Davies.

McDonagh opened his final heat with a near-perfect score of nine from a possible 10.

He was in top form and relentlessly shredded every wave he could.

After threading a deep tube, he posted a backup score of 8.65, amassing an impressive combined heat total of 17.65 from a possible 20.

His maiden WSL QS win comes off the back of a tough 2019 season, during which he was plagued with injuries and poor results.

"I'm lost for words, I don't really know what to say,” McDonagh said.

"These conditions suited my surfing and I can't remember ever having a final in waves as good as these.

"I love Yallingup so much - this place is amazing and, getting my first QS win here, obviously it means even more to me now.”

Although displaying some excellent surfing of his own, Davies' impressive run in Yallingup came to an end, finishing on a combined total of 16.35 from a possible 20 and was left chasing a 9.40 from a possible 10 for the win.

"It's every surfer's dream to have waves like this for an event and how it's all come together has been amazing,” Davies said.

"I knew it was going to be a tough final from the get-go, I knew good surfing wasn't going to cut it, but I'm still really happy with my result and this trip to WA has been unforgettable.”

The Cape Naturaliste Pro concludes the WA Pro Surf Series which saw close to 80 surfers from 10 different nations.